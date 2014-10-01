Astana sign Cataldo from Team Sky

Image 1 of 3 Dario Cataldo with his 5kg jar of Nutella (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 3 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) was away solo when the race crested the Stelvio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dario Cataldo has signed a one-year deal with Team Astana for 2015. The move brings his time at Team Sky to an end after two years with the British WorldTour team.

Cataldo, 29, turned professional with Liquigas in 2007 and joined Omega Pharma QuickStep in 2009. He won a stage in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana before his move to Team Sky, where he started four grand tours.

He won the Italian national time trial championships in 2012 and won the individual time trial in the Coppi-Bartali earlier this year.

“He will be a great gregario for Aru as well as Nibali, and plus on top of that he knows the ins and outs of doing a good TTT – make no mistake, Dario Cataldo is a very important addition for the team,” Alexandr Vinokurov said in a team press release.