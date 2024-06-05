Astana Qazaqstan refuse to comment on report of Chinese buy-out

L’Équipe reports that Kazakh squad could have a five-year offer on table

Cees Bol and Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

The Astana Qazaqstan management are staying tightlipped about reports of an offer by a Chinese businessman to buy the team and invest considerable sums over five years to make it one of the top-three teams in the peloton.

According to a report in L’Équipe, the longstanding Kazakh squad has received an offer to purchase the final year of their WorldTour licence for 2025. 

