Astana confirm Tour Down Under Squad
Davis to lead with support from Clarke and Grivko
Team Astana have announced their Tour Down Under squad for January’s race with Allan Davis set to lead the team. The Kazah team, who are currently training in Italy, will send Davis’s compatriot and new recruit Simon Clarke, along with the experienced Maxim Iglinskiy and Andriy Grivko, who finished 13th overall last season.
Davis won the event in 2009 while at Quick Step and in an interview with Cyclingnews last week, confirmed that the Tour Down Under would be one of his major targets for the season.
The Australian, who also claimed bronze at the Worlds and gold at the Commonwealth Games, has also targeted Milan-San Remo, and stages in the Tour de France and the Vuelta.
The Tour Down Under runs from the 16-23 of January.
Astana team for the Tour Down Under:
Allan Davis, Simon Clarke, Tanel Kangert, Maxim Iglinskiy, Maxim Gourov, Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy, Andriy Grivko.
