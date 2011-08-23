Astana announce three more signings

Image 1 of 3 Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Coppa Agostoni winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best results in the three northern Italian one-day races. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Astana has announced the addition of three new riders to their roster with Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), Egor Silin (Katusha) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) all set to join the team in 2012. According to the official release all three have signed two year deals.

Guarnieri and Gavazzi add to the team’s sprinting stocks, particularly with the likely departure of team fast-man Allan Davis. Gavazzi is the higher profile of the two and comes to Astana after a successful apprenticeship with Lampre-ISD. The 27-year-old sprinter has won seven races in his career and boasts two stage victories at the prestigious GP al Pais Vasco.

The team has also bolstered its climbing stocks with the signing of Silin. At just 23 years of age Silin has shown immense talent in the last few years. A stage win in the ‘Baby Giro’ in 2009 as well as the bronze medal in the Espoirs’ Worlds road race in the same year have many pundits predicting big things from the Russian.

Despite a lean two seasons with Katusha, he comes to Astana with the pressure off, and the guidance of some of the best staff in the professional peloton.

The trio adds to the signing of Andrey Kaschekin and Dimitriy Muravyev who were announced earlier in the month.