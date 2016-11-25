ASO, RCS Sport, Flanders Classics reduce team sizes for 2017 races

Image 1 of 2 Orica riders on the Tour de France team presentation stage Image 2 of 2 Chris Froome celebrates with his Team Sky teammates on the final Tour de France stage

Three of cycling’s most prominent race organisers have decided to reduce the number of riders per team at the start of their races.

Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), who own the Tour de France and co-run the Vuelta a España, came together with Giro d’Italia owners RCS Sport and Belgian one-day organisers Flanders Classics to agree to limit the number of riders teams can field in races.

During the General Assembly of the International Association of Cycling Race Organizers (AIOCC), the three groups decided to decrease team rosters from nine to eight in the Grand Tours and from eight to seven in their other events. This new policy will go into effect for the 2017 season.

"This decision responds to two-pronged objective: The first being to improve the safety conditions for the riders with a smaller peloton on roads equipped with more and more street furniture," read a statement released Friday by the ASO.

"The second, which is a fortunate consequence of the first, is to make it more difficult to dominate a race as well as enhance conditions for events to offer better racing for cycling fans."

The news did not sit entirely well with some of those affected. Cannondale-Drapac general manager Jonathan Vaughters took exception to what he described as the unilateral nature of the decision and the lack of notice about the change.

ASO Races:

Tour de France

Vuelta a Espana

Tour of Qatar

Tour of Oman

World Ports Classics

Paris-Roubaix

Fleche-Wallonne

Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Tour de Yorkshire

Criterium du Dauphine

Arctic Tour of Norway

Tour de l’Avenir

Paris Tours

RCS Sport Races:

Giro d’Italia

Dubai Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour

Strade Bianche

Tirreno Adriatico

Milan-San Remo

Milano-Torino

Il Lombardia

Flanders Classics Races:

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Gent-Wevelgem

Tour of Flanders

Scheldeprijs

De Brabantse Pijl

