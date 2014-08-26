Aru not ready to rest on his Giro d’Italia laurels
Martinelli on the Sardinian’s Vuelta a España chances
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
After placing third at the Giro d’Italia in May, Astana's Fabio Aru arrived at this Vuelta a España among the candidates for a place on the final podium in Santiago but, in public at least, the 23-year-old has been cautious in discussing his prospects.
