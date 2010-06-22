Artist captures Spring Classics in works

Image 1 of 9 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) wins Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne as one of just 26 riders to finish the brutal race. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 2 of 9 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) crosses the line solo at Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 3 of 9 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) takes victory at La Fléche Wallonne. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 4 of 9 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) claims victory at Gent Wevelgem. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 5 of 9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) screams to the sky as he wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 6 of 9 An emotional Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) celebrates his Liège - Bastogne - Liège win. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 7 of 9 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) breaks through the peloton to win Milan-Sanremo. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 8 of 9 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) puts his head down and rides away from the peloton at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 9 of 9 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) ride away at Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Steve Dennis)

Welsh artist Steve Dennis has taken the wraps off his collection of work that captures the 2010 Spring Classics winners. Dennis, who is based in Chicago, has used a range of techniques in the body of work including pencil and water colour.

While it seems the Classics were a lifetime ago with the Giro d’Italia won and the Tour de France just weeks away, Dennis’ work recalls memories of what was an incredible Spring. His works include Bobbie Traksel’s victory at a weather battered Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, where just 26 riders finished the event as storms swept through Europe, and Fabian Cancellara’s victories at Paris-Roubaix and Ronde van Vlaanderen.

While many of the eight works are painted, it also includes two unique drawn pieces including the victory by world champion Cadel Evans at La Flèche Wallonne and Bernhard Eisel’s spectacular Gent-Wevelgem win.

“By drawing for no more than an hour on each piece using a variety of materials and techniques, I have endeavoured to portray the winners of 2010's spring classics campaign,” said Dennis. “It was fun, occasionally surprising and sometimes tormenting.

It’s not the first time Dennis has produced his Spring collection, however he will sell prints for the first time this year, starting in September. Click here to see the collection or visit Dennis’ website www.velopaint.com.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on his way to victory at the 2010 Paris-Roubaix.

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) rides to victory at the 2010 Gent-Wevelgem.

