Are you the lucky winner of David Millar's 2010 Felt F1 SL race bike?

Enter your selections in the 2010 Cyclingnews reader poll for your chance to win a 2010 Felt F1 SL race bike used by David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) this season. (Image credit: Garmin-Transitions)

Congratulations to Chris Tarczynski from Richmond, Virginia, winner of our 2010 reader poll competition.

Over 15,000 people took part in our poll but 38 year-old Chris won David Millar's 2010 Felt F1 SL race bike. It features a 58cm Felt F1 SL frame/fork, Shimano Dura Ace 7970 Di2 group (mechs, shifters, cranks, brakes, chain, cassette, bottom bracket, Di2 battery and charger), Garmin Edge 500, Mavic Cosmic Carbone SLR wheels, Vittoria tires, Fizik Arione saddle, Fizik bar tape plus 3T bar, stem and seat post components.

"It's pretty much my size, I ride a 57 so I'm going to take it into the local shop and see if it will fit. I'm certainly hoping to race it. I'm a dad on a budget so the fact it comes with some many great components is just amazing. I couldn't get over it last night, telling my wife, it was just unbelievable," Chris told us when we called him with the good news.

"I got started cycling in college. I was a soccer and basketball player and my roommate got me started in cycling. I gave up on all the team sports and race competitively for team locally called Richmond Velo Sport. I got 15 races in last season."

Millar's bike was provided by the Team Garmin-Transitions online store.

