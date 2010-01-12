Are you the lucky winner of an Argon 18 Krypton bike?

Trending

Congratulations to James William Rowe from Norwich, Connecticut, winner of our reader poll competition. James, 28, is a Lutheran pastor and big cycling fan and wins a fantastic Argon 18 Krypton bike, complete with a SRAM Red groupset, Fast Forward F4R Clinchers, RavX bar, stem and seatpost, Speedplay Zero Cro-moly pedals and carbon bottle cages. James only learnt to ride a bike 10 years ago but he's a cycling fanatic.

"I avidly follow cycling, probably obsessively so. I'm online checking news five times a day. But I'm so shocked to have won. I never win anything and I'm pretty excited."

We wish James the best of luck with his new bike and would like to thank everyone who entered the competition.