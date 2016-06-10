Arctic Race of Norway announces 22 teams for 2016 - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Fans in baths at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Rui Costa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte tucked in the BMC train on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rob Britton (Rally) riding in today's polkadot jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 The Arctic Race of Norway classification winners on the final podium (Image credit: ASO)

Arctic Race of Norway announces 22 teams for 2016



The Arcitic Race of Norway on Friday announced the 22 teams that will compete in the 2016 race from August 11 through August 14.

The 2016 field that takes the line in Fauske will feature 11 WorldTour teams – the most since the race’s inception in 2013 – seven Pro Continental teams and four Norwegian Continental squads.

The Astana team of 2015 overall winner Rein Taaramae will return, as will the BMC squad of 2015 runner-up Sylvan Dillier and the katusha team of third-placed Ilnur Zakarin.

FDJ will be making its first appearance in the race, along with Team Sky, and Trek Segafredo from the WorldTour ranks. British Pro Continental team ONE Pro Cycling will also be making its debut in the race this year.

11 UCI WorldTeams :

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Dimension Data (RSA)

FDJ (Fra)*

Iam Cycling (Sui)

Team Giant – Alpecin (Ger)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Lotto Nl – Jumbo (Ned)

Team Sky (GBr)*

Tinkoff (Rus)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)*

7 UCI Professional Continental Teams :

Bora - Argon 18 (Ger)

Direct Energie (Fra)

One Pro Cycling (Uk)*

Fortuneo – Vital Concept (Fra)

Stölting Service Group (Ger)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise ( Bel)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Bel)

4 Norwegian UCI Continental Teams :

Team Coop Osther Hus (Nor)

Team Joker (Nor)

Team Ringerinks-Kraft (Nor)

Team Sparenbanken Sør (Nor)

*First participation

Rui Costa's bike will be fitted with Velon data transmitter for Tour de Suisse

Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa will be one several riders at the Tour de Suisse whose bike will have a data device transmitting live data through Velon's new app, which was launched on Tuesday for Apple IOS devices.

The app is one of the first technological developments following Velon’s partnership with Infront Sports & Media that was announced in February. Fans will now have access to detail and statistics from riders competing at the Tour de Suisse.

The app will show the power, speed, heart rate, cadence and acceleration from selected pro riders.

Using the app, fans will be able watch riders' data live along iconic climbs or sprint finishes.

“This is an exciting period for Velon," said Velon CEO Graham Bartlett. "we aim to captivate cycling fans and attract new audiences into the world of cycling by sharing this data to broaden knowledge and help make the world of professional cycling more accessible.”

BMC announces roster for Rund um Koln and Ster ZLM Toer

BMC Racing in Friday announced its roster for the Sunday’s Rund um Koln in Germany and for the five-day GP Jan van Heeswijk, which starts on Wednesday.

Team director Allan Peiper is bringing a mixed roster of veteran and younger riders to Sunday’s one-day race.





Team director Jackson Stewart said the team is heading into Ster ZLM Toer without a specific team leader.

"But there is not one rider on the team who isn't capable of getting a good result on the opening prologue,” he said. “And who is the leader will fall into place based on that."





BMC Racing roster for Rund um Köln (June 12): Jempy Drucker, Floris Gerts, Taylor Phinney, Joey Rosskopf, Manuel Senni, Peter Velits, Loïc Vliegen, Rick Zabel.

Ster ZLM Toer - GP Jan van Heeswijk (June 15-19): Jempy Drucker, Floris Gerts, Stefan Küng, Taylor Phinney, Joey Rosskopf, Peter Velits, Loïc Vliegen, Rick Zabel

Rally Cycling bike auction raises nearly $40,000 for charity



Rally Cycling found success on the roads of the Tour of Californi, taking home the King of the Mountains jersey, finishing second in two stages, placing a rider in the day’s breakaway in all seven road stages and Rob Britton finishing 11th overall. While the team was competing against the best teams in the world, team supporters were racing to bid on the team’s custom-painted Diamondback Podium bicycles that were on auction as part of the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation’s (UHCCF) “Ride into Spring” fundraising auction.

Each bike recognized a child who has received a grant from the UHCCF and featured the child’s signature and unique butterfly artwork representing the UHCCF and its dedication to helping children and families. The nine custom bikes, in addition to other Diamondback bikes provided by the team, raised nearly $40,000 to support funding of UHCCF medical grants. The grants are awarded to families who need financial assistance to help pay for their children’s health care treatments, services, or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by their commercial health insurance plans.

“We are honored to be able to support the UHCCF,” said Circuit Sport Managing Director Charles Aaron. “The butterfly bike project was a great success and it means a lot that Rally Cycling is able to support and raise awareness for such a great charity. As important as results are, it’s more important that we use the team to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”