Archbold returns to Bora-Hansgrohe

Image 1 of 4 Shane Archbold produced a solid leadout for Bennett (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 Shane Archbold (BikeNZ) finished second at the 2011 UCI Track World Championships in the omnium (Image credit: BikeNZ) Image 3 of 4 Shane Archbold (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 4 of 4 Despite crashing hard and breaking his pelvis, Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18) finished the stage to Finhaut-Emosson

Shane Archbold has signed with Bora-Hansgrohe, with his first race said to be the upcoming Tour of Turkey [April 16-21]. The New Zealander previously rode for the German team from 2015 to 2017.

Bora-Hansgrohe has “three fast men” in Peter Sagan, Sam Bennett and Pascal Ackerman, according to its press release, “however, we felt that we needed to strengthen the team's lead-out train and capacity to optimally prepare for fast finishes.”

The team's sprint train recently lost Peter Kennaugh, who is taking an indefinite break from cycling for personal reasons.

Archbold, 30, rode the Tour de France for Bora-Argon18 in 2016, but fractured his pelvis in a crash on the 17th stage. He was able to return by the end of the season, but later required back surgery that held him out of most of the 2017 season.

These physical problems “rendered him unable to continue competing on the WorldTour,” according to team GM Ralph Denk. “However, I assured him that if there was ever a chance for him to return to the team, then the door would always remain open.”

Archbold rejoiced over his return to the top ranks.

“This is incredible," he said. "I am so thankful to have received this great opportunity."

After leaving Bora, Archbold signed for the 2018 season with Aqua Blue Sport. The team ended its existence abruptly before the end of the season, however, citing financial difficulties. Archbold then signed with Irish Continental team EvoPro Racing for this season.