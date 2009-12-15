Team IMBA raises $80,000

Racers at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Ian McAlexander / ITMexposures.com)

Eighty-seven members joined the Team IMBA program to raise US$84,937 in 2009 according to imba.com. Participants raised nearly $50,000 in donations, and thanks to a matching grant from SRAM, clubs earned $60,000 while IMBA trailbuilding projects benefitted by $20,000. Throughout the season, riders raised funds for local and national trailbuilding projects by riding their bikes at designated events.

The top fundraiser was the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition (SVBC) in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The club raised $19,804 for new trail construction on the Massanutten Western Slope, as well as pump track construction at Hillandale City Park. The first venue is the host of the annual Massanutten Hoo Ha! cross country race while the later has hosted events like Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day. At the Hoo Ha!, Team IMBA participants raised $26,853 for four different clubs. Those participating in the Team IMBA program got to do a pre-ride with pro racers and Team IMBA members Jeremiah Bishop and Sue Haywood. They also got a coupon for a 20-minute massage after the race, hot meals and mechanical assistance.

The San Francisco Urban Riders earned $13,012 to realign a defunct social trail system into revamped shared-use trails, and to create a large bike skills facility. The club's seven team members raced at the Sea Otter Classic.

Finally, the Colorado Mountain Bike Association netted $6,853 to design and build black-diamond trails in the cross country oriented Buffalo Creek trail system on the Front Range. Team members competed at the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo, in Arizona, and the Firecracker 50, in Colorado.

GT, Cascade Huts, Camelbak, Ergon, Boulder Performance Network, Clif bar, Ryders Eyewear, Smartwool, Epic Rides.com, Goneriding.com and Better Ride backed the program.

To apply to be a corporate sponsor for the 2010 Team IMBA, contact Wendy Kerr at 303-545-9011, ext. 113. For more information on IMBA, visit www.imba.com.