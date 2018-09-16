Anton hangs up his bike after 14 years

Image 1 of 5 Igor Anton (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Roman Kreuziger and Igor Anton come off on the descent of the second climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Take two. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) grabs his second win of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 A happy Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Igor Anton (Dimension Data) on the attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Igor Anton has decided to end his career after Sunday's final Vuelta a Espana stage, after 14 years as a professional rider, saying "It is a fitting scenario and race to bring this adventure I have been on to an end."

"The Vuelta Espana has defined me as a person in many aspects, it is where I achieved my best results, it gave me some of my best moments and some of my worst moments," he said on the Team Dimension Data website.

"Therefore, after thinking well about my career, I have decided that tomorrow [Sunday] I will end my career with my final race number, 102."

Anton, 35, turned pro in 2005 with Euskaltel-Euskadi, staying with the team until it stopped in 2013. He then rode for Movistar for two years before joining Dimension Data in 2016.

"After 21 Grand Tours I think this has been an amazing final tour, it has also been very emotional for me." Anton rode the Giro d'Italia seven times, winning a stage in 2011. He took part in the Tour de France only three times.

He is in the Vuelta now for the 11th time, and has won four stages during his career as well as twice finishing in the top 10. Anton was the team's top finisher on Saturday's difficult mountain stage, finishing 14th.

He did not specify what his plans for the future are, but said, "Now starts a new adventure for me, which I am very excited for."