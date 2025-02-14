Antoine Huby injured in collision with motor vehicle while training
Doctors confirm broken shoulder blade, six weeks recovery
Antoine Huby is facing at least six weeks of recovery to heal from the injuries that he sustained after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday.
The Frenchman's team Soudal-QuickStep confirmed in a medical update that he was transported to Herentals Hospital where x-rays confirmed that he sustained a broken scapula.
"Following a collision with a motor vehicle during training Thursday, Soudal Quick-Step’s Antoine Huby underwent examinations at the Herentals Hospital today," the team wrote in a medical update on Friday.
"A CT scan revealed that Antoine has broken his shoulder blade which will require him to be immobile for three weeks, followed by a period of rehabilitation and physiotherapy, and he is scheduled to return on his bike in around six weeks."
Huby, 24, is from Saint-Brieuc signed a contract with Soudal-QuickStep starting in 2024 after winning the overall title at Course de la Paix, and multiple top-10 performances in races Flèche du Sud, under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Tour Alsace.
He had already begun his racing season this year at the Tour Down Under, Surf Coast Classic and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January and February.
According to the team's update, Huby's recovery will require six weeks completed off the bike combined with physiotherapy. The team has not announced when he will be able to return to racing.
"Everybody in the Wolfpack family wishes Antoine the best for his recovery," the team wrote.
