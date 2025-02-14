Antoine Huby injured in collision with motor vehicle while training

Doctors confirm broken shoulder blade, six weeks recovery

Antoine Huby (Soudal-QuickStep)
Antoine Huby (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antoine Huby is facing at least six weeks of recovery to heal from the injuries that he sustained after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday.

The Frenchman's team Soudal-QuickStep confirmed in a medical update that he was transported to Herentals Hospital where x-rays confirmed that he sustained a broken scapula.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
