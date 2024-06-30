Andrea Piccolo's doping bust sent shockwaves through EF Education-EasyPost

Jonathan Vaughters apologises to team for hiring Italian caught with growth hormones

Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-Easypost) at the Giro d'Italia
Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-Easypost) at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Vaughters has apologised to the riders and staff of the EF Education-EasyPost team, taking responsibility for hiring Andrea Piccolo, who was accused of transporting human growth hormone (hGH) as he returned to Italy from Colombia.

EF Education-EasyPost immediately sacked Piccolo when the accusations were confirmed and made their decision public. The news was a shock to the cycling world after years of very few doping scandals, and it sent shockwaves through the American-registered WorldTour team that prides themselves on their stand against doping.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.