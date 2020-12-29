Anacona injured in training crash in Colombia

Winner Anacona sustained injuries to his face and knee after a mountain bike crash while training in Colombia last week.

According to L'Equipe, Anacona did not lose consciousness, but he required facial surgery and stitches to his left knee. He also sustained rib injuries and a bruised kidney.

"Our rider was operated on the face, with aesthetic sutures applied to the outside of the eye," read a statement from Arkéa-Samsic. "Stitches were also applied to his left knee. The examinations carried out revealed intercostal lesions, as well as a renal contusion, which led to temporary hematuria."

It is unclear how long Anacona will spend off the bike, with Arkéa-Samsic noting that they were "in constant contact with the doctors who treated the cyclist in Colombia".

Anacona joined Arkéa-Samsic at the beginning of the 2020 season, moving from Movistar in the company of fellow countryman Nairo Quintana. The rider from Boyaca raced the Tour de France in support of Quintana and continued his season into October, finishing the campaign with third place in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika.

Now 32 years old, Anacona turned professional with Lampre in 2012, and he enjoyed his greatest success in 2014 when he won at Valdelinares on the Vuelta a España. He linked up with Quintana at Movistar the following year and he claimed overall victory at the Vuelta a San Juan in 2019.