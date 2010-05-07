Amsterdam turns pink for the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 13 Not long now. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 13 The Giro's prologue will start at the Museumplein in Amsterdam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Bikes are a part of daily life for the Dutch, though the pace of the local cyclists is unlikely to match that of the prologue winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 The Giro d'Italia is certainly being given a warm welcome in the Netherlands (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 13 There aren't many places in Amsterdam devoid of bicycles (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 13 A week ago, the Dutch were celebrating Queensday draped in orange. This week, there's plenty of pink on the palette. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 13 Excitement is building ahead of the first Grand Tour of the year. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 13 The Giro's start in Amsterdam follows the Vuelta's start in Assen last year, and precedes the Tour de France's start in Rotterdam (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 13 The Giro d'Italia's Dutch HQ (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 13 Amsterdam's topography will make for a fast prologue on Saturday. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 13 'Giromania' has struck the Dutch capital (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 The Netherlands will host the first three days of the 93rd Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 The finish line for the 8.4km prologue is outside Amsterdam's Olympic stadium. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Dutch capital of Amsterdam has been draped in pink as it prepares to host the start of the 2010 Giro d'Italia. The 93rd edition of the race will commence on Saturday with an 8.4 kilometre individual time trial from the city's museum square (Museumplein) to the stadium square, outside the 1928 Olympic Stadium.

Milram's Matthius Russ is scheduled to kick-off the time trial at 13:55 CET on Saturday, however, the German will be preceded by 19 year-old Jasper Ockeloen of the Rabobank Continental squad. The Dutch youngster has been given the honour of being the first to cut through what is bound to be a corridor of noise. André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) will be the last man to roll of the start ramp, at 17:34 CET.

At just 2 metres above sea level, the pan-flat stage will cater to the powerful time trial specialists in the peloton. The sprinters will also be hoping to challenge for victory as they look to secure a few days in the maglia rosa during the opening days of the race.

