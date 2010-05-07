Amsterdam turns pink for the Giro d'Italia
The Dutch capital of Amsterdam has been draped in pink as it prepares to host the start of the 2010 Giro d'Italia. The 93rd edition of the race will commence on Saturday with an 8.4 kilometre individual time trial from the city's museum square (Museumplein) to the stadium square, outside the 1928 Olympic Stadium.
Milram's Matthius Russ is scheduled to kick-off the time trial at 13:55 CET on Saturday, however, the German will be preceded by 19 year-old Jasper Ockeloen of the Rabobank Continental squad. The Dutch youngster has been given the honour of being the first to cut through what is bound to be a corridor of noise. André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) will be the last man to roll of the start ramp, at 17:34 CET.
At just 2 metres above sea level, the pan-flat stagal e 1 time triwill cater to the powerful time trial specialists in the peloton. The sprinters will also be hoping to challenge for victory as they look to secure a few days in the maglia rosa during the opening days of the race.
Cyclingnews will present live coverage of the prologue, as well as a full report, results, images and interviews after the race.
