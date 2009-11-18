AMPO still up in the air on which team to sponsor

The Contentpolis-Murcia team (Image credit: Team Contentpolis-Murcia)

The Basque company AMPO Sociedad Cooperativa has not yet decide whether it will continue to sponsor Team Contentpolis in the coming season. The company plans to remain active in cycling sponsorship but is considering various options.

Contentpolis has not yet received its licence for the coming year, and has apparently has had difficulties with its licence application to the International Cycling Union. Sponsor Contentpolis will most likely be replaced by the region and community of Murcia for 2010.

AMPO indicated that it would like to hear the Murcia proposal, and held open its options of looking for other sponsorship possibilities.

It is currently looking at two other projects. Josean Fernández Matxin of Footon-Servetto has acknowledged approaching AMPO for sponsorship. The other alternative would be a newly-formed Spanish team, which already has two sponsors.

The co-operative has indicated that its priority is the Basque community and its representation in whatever team it sponsors.