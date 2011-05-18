Amateurs invited to race at Windham World Cup

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) holds off a late surge by Marie-Helene Premont to take the Windham World Cup victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Amateur mountain bikers are invited to join the pros competing in Windham, New York, during the UCI World Cup weekend on July 9-10 Organizers have added two open races to the weekend's calendar: a cross country and a downhill. Windham hosts the only World Cup round in the United States.

The Gravity East Series will bring downhill racing to the mountain on Saturday, July 9. The race is open to pros and Category 1-3 downhillers.

The next day, cross country racers will get to compete on the same course as World Cup athletes on Sunday, July 10. Professionals, Category 1-3 racers and first timers are invited to participate. The Race the World cross country is part of the New York State MTB series and the Root 66 Northeast Cross Country Race Series.

Kids will also have a chance to "Race the World" on eighth- and quarter-mile loops at the Windham Mountain base, near the lodge on Sunday, July 10. The Kids' Fun Race is appropriate for children up to age 12. Participants are asked to bring their own bikes. Heats will be broken down by age; there is no entry fee.

Registration for any event entitles racers to participate in all World Cup festivities at Windham Mountain including a Friday night Block Party on Main Street in Windham; live music on Saturday night (bands TBD); and a "Big Wheel" race down a steep, paved course (BYOBW).

Unlike most World Cup venues, there will be no fees charged to enter the venue or the consumer and tech expos. To help defray the costs of organization with the goal of keeping the World Cup in the US, fees will be charged for parking - $10 per car per day or $25 per car for three days.





For more information or to volunteer, visit www.racewindham.com.

For more information on the Gravity East series, visit www.gravityeastseries.com/points.html, and for more information on the two cross country race series, visit www.nysmtbseries.com/index.htm and www.root66raceseries.com.