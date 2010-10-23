Dalby, Fort William, Windham venues win Best World Cup awards

Image 1 of 3 Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher) leads on the first lap of the Dalby World Cup. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Gee Atherton (Commencal) negotates a technical track at Fort William on his way to a World Cup round win. (Image credit: Atherton Racing) Image 3 of 3 A rider tackles the Windham World Cup four cross course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Three UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events - Dalby Forest, Fort William and Windham - won the "Best World Cup" awards for cross country, downhill and four cross for 2010. Two of the three winners were new to the World Cup calendar for 2010. Fort William was the only established venue to win top honors.

The 2010 edition of the World Cup included six rounds for each discipline for a total of nine events. Of these events, three made their début on the World Cup calendar: Yorkshire Dalby Forest (Great Britain), Leogang (Austria) and Windham (United States). All of them lived up to expectations and, in two cases, outclassed well-established events. All of them will also host a World Cup again in 2011.

In keeping with tradition, riders, UCI mountain bike teams, media, sponsors and UCI officials voted for the best events of the World Cup. At the end of each season, a trophy is awarded to one of the organisers in each of the three disciplines: cross country, downhill and four-cross.

Cross country: Yorkshire, Dalby Forest wins voters

Part of the World Cup calendar for the first time, the British event convinced all connected with the event. The riders praised the very technical course, the teams the perfect organisation and the short track event and the media the quality of the infrastructures at their disposal.

All the same, it was a big challenge for the organisers: the circuit went through a zone where the entire communication network had to be specially installed. In addition, the eruption of Iceland's volcano Eyjafjöl cast doubt on the venue and necessitated speedy action from the organisers British Cycling.

2008 winner Offenburg (Germany) came in second, with Windham in third.

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) won this cross country round.

Downhill: Fort William back at the top

Although it was beaten last year, Fort William (Great Britain) was once again voted best downhill event of the season. The smooth organisation carried out by Rare Management and the thousands of spectators that regularly turn out for this Scottish event ensured its popularity within the mountain bike community. The modifications to the downhill course this season were cited as a reason for votes.

Further back in the standings, two events shared second place: Val di Sole (Italy) and Windham.

Sabrina Jonnier (Rocky Mountain) and Gee Atherton (Commencal) won this downhill round.

Four cross: Windham rewarded for its efforts

The World Cup hadn't stopped in the United States since a round in Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico in 2005. However, it made a successful return to the US. Windham, a small city in New York State seduced everyone with its four cross track, but also and above all because of the excellent organisation as well as the welcome and enthusiasm of the local population.

Fort William finished second and Leogang was third. The Austrian resort had risen to the challenge of hosting event just a few weeks before it took place after the Schladming venue had to withdraw from its role as host.

Anita Molcik and Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) won this four cross round.