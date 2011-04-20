Windham World Cup cancels four cross

Image 1 of 3 A rider tackles the Windham World Cup four cross course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 A closer look at the Windham World Cup four cross course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 The Windham World Cup four cross cup got tested out at a national series event. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Windham, New York, was scheduled to host a triple round of the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on July 8-10, but organizers there have cancelled the four cross event. The cross country and the downhill races will go on as scheduled.

2011 will mark the second year that Windham is hosting a mountain bike World Cup - it will be stop number seven in the international series.

"Despite the success we achieved in 2010 with the four cross event, we had to make the difficult decision not to include it in this year's schedule at Windham," said Race Director Nick Bove.

"Since our venue is a ski mountain, the course has to be dismantled for the ski season and completely rebuilt each year, making it too cost prohibitive to continue."

"This decision will allow us to devote more resources, both financial and human, to the downhill and cross country events, which promise to be even better than last year for both racers and spectators."

The 2011 edition of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano will get under way this weekend with the first round of cross country, downhill and four cross in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

After Pietermaritzburg, the four cross specialists will meet up again in Fort William, Great Britain and Leogang, Austria in June, then Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada in July, before the finals of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which will take place this year in Val di Sole, Italy in August.

Windham organizers are planning many community events again this year, including cross country and downhill racing for all levels of ability, a block party and a concert.

"We received so much positive feedback last year about all of the community events we offered and we're promising to deliver more fun activities for the entire family again in July," Bove said.

The World Cup schedule include Pietermaritzburg, South Africa; Dalby Forest, Great Britain; Offenburg, Germany; Fort William, Great Britain; Leogang, Austria; Mt. Sainte-Anne, Canada; La Bress, France; Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic; and Val di Sole, Italy.

For more information on the Windham round of the World Cup, visit www.racewindham.com.