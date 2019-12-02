Amador contract still unresolved between Team Ineos and Movistar

Movistar's Andrey Amador is looking to move to Team Ineos in 2020

Andrey Amador's contract situation remains unresolved approaching the final days of 2019. The 33-year-old from Costa Rica intends to break his two-year renewal with Movistar in order to join Team Ineos in 2020.

It was reported in the Spanish news outlet Diario de Navarra that the decision must be reached and then finalised by the UCI by the end of December.

Movistar had announced Amador's contract extension at the end of the Tour de France in July, with an agreement that would take him through to the end of 2021.

However, the Spanish news outlet Marca reported in September that Amador had cancelled his two-year renewal with Movistar and would instead follow Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz to Team Ineos.

Amador has raced under Movistar sponsorship for nine seasons (2011-19) and was contracted with Caisse d'Epargne for two additional seasons prior to that. He also rode for its development team in 2006.

Amador placed in the top 10 overall at the Giro d'Italia in 2015 and 2016, and won a stage in 2012.

This year, he formed part of the support team that helped teammate Carapaz win the Giro d'Italia. He also helped Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde finish in the top 10 overall at the Tour de France.

Amador's contracts are handled by Italian agent Giuseppe Acquadro, whose working relationship with Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué has reportedly been under strain.

Acquadro is also the agent for Carapaz, who will move to Team Ineos next year, and Quintana, who will move to Arkéa-Samsic in 2020.

It was reported that Acquadro informed Movistar that Carapaz would sign with Team Ineos during the Giro d'Italia, which is what may have caused the rift between the agent and team manager.

Acquadro told Marca that he hoped the situation would be resolved soon: "I want to look good with Unzué with whom I have worked fantastically for many years. I don't like controversies."

Two other clients of Acquadro have broken contracts with their current teams in order to move to Ineos. In 2017, Egan Bernal did so amicably with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, while Iván Sosa departed for the team last summer after a contract dispute with Trek-Segafredo.

Marca has reported that Movistar is close to completing its roster for 2020, which includes the renewal of Carlos Betancur, who will re-join the likes of Alejandro Valverde, Luis Mas, Jorge Arcas, Nelson Oliveira, Jose Joaquin Rojas and Antonio Pedrero.