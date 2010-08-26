Allar hopes to wrap up USA Crits title at Chris Thater Memorial

USA Crits leader Erica Allar saved her energy for the final sprint. (Image credit: Emory Ball)

The next round of the USA Crits series will take place in Binghamton, New York this weekend, and for the women it will be the season finale as Erica Allar battles Tiffany Pezzulo for the overall title.

Allar, winner of the Best Young Rider classification last year is now 110 points ahead of Pezzulo with only this weekend's Chris Thater Memorial Criterium remaining.

"I am honoured to be in the lead heading into such a classic event as the Chris Thater Memorial," said Allar. "I was ecstatic to be able to follow all of the events on the series, and I am looking forward to finishing the series at Thater and defending my lead."

Her lead may sound expansive, but with 250 points on the line for a win, Pezzulo is still within striking distance, and will be motivated by having the final race just a few hours from her hometown of Rochester, NY.

"The series has been great for me," said Pezzulo. "The racing has been awesome and all the courses have offered something really unique and interesting. I am excited about being in second in the overall, and I'm looking forward to giving it everything at Thater.

"After a disappointing race in Charlotte, I'm especially motivated to come to Thater ready to fight as hard as I can to regain the leader's jersey."

For the men, the Chris Thater Memorial is the penultimate race in the series which ends at the Texas Tough Grand Prix in Dallas next month.

Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) has only a 4 point lead over Maxxis Best Young Rider Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis), with teammate and reigning USA CRITS Champion Mark Hekman sitting in third.

Women's USA CRITS Leader presented by Champion System

1. Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley)

2. Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)

3. Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)

Maxxis Best Young Rider presented by Cyclingnews.com

Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)

Sportsbase Online Lap Leader presented by VeloNews

Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)

Men's USA CRITS Leader presented by Champion System

1. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable)

2. Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)

3. Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis)

Maxxis Best Young Rider presented by Cyclingnews.com

Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)

Sportsbase Online Lap Leader presented by VeloNews

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)