All Olympic mountain bike champions meet up at MTB Worlds

All of the Olympic mountain bike winners 1996 - 2012: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Miguel Martinez, Bart Brentjens, Julie Bresset, Sabine Spitz, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa and Paola Pezzo. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

All eight Olympic mountain bike gold medallists were in the same place at the same time during a special moment at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships this weekend in Saalfelden, Austria.

The winners from 1996 to 2012 posed for a photograph after the elite men's cross country race on Saturday. They included:

1996 - Paola Pezzo (Italy) and Bart Brentjens (Netherlands)

2000 - Paola Pezzo (Italy) and Miguel Martinez (France)

2004 - Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) and Julien Absalon (France)

2008 - Sabine Spitz and Julien Absalon (France)

2012 - Julie Bresest (France) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)