All Olympic mountain bike champions meet up at MTB Worlds
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
1996 to 2012 winners in the same place at the same time
All eight Olympic mountain bike gold medallists were in the same place at the same time during a special moment at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships this weekend in Saalfelden, Austria.
The winners from 1996 to 2012 posed for a photograph after the elite men's cross country race on Saturday. They included:
1996 - Paola Pezzo (Italy) and Bart Brentjens (Netherlands)
2000 - Paola Pezzo (Italy) and Miguel Martinez (France)
2004 - Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) and Julien Absalon (France)
2008 - Sabine Spitz and Julien Absalon (France)
2012 - Julie Bresest (France) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
