Alexandre Geniez moves from FDJ to AG2R-La Mondiale on two-year contract

AG2R-La Mondiale has bolstered its squad with the signing of Alexandre Geniez on a two-year deal. The 28-year-old joins after five seasons with FDJ.

Geniez is the latest signing by AG2R-La Mondiale who have already added Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole), Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx Quick Step), and IAM Cycling quartet Mathias Frank, Sondre Holst Enger, Clément Chevrier and Oliver Naesen to its roster from 2017.

A versatile climber, Geniez strengthens Romain Bardet's squad in his bid for general classification glory and reinforces AG2R-La Mondiale's belief in the 25-year-old after he finished second overall at the Tour de France.

"I needed a great new challenge and I am more than excited to join AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team. This team rides with an offensive spirit and no one is afraid to attack. That is exactly what I am looking for," said Geniez. "I cannot wait to be Romain Bardet's teammate in mountain stages. I will also give the best of me to achieve great results in the UCI WorldTour races."

Geniez has mad a mixed season in 2016 with top-ten results at La Méditerranéenne, Critérium International, and Tour de l'Ain where he also won the final stage but was forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia and then missed the Tour de France. He has been named in FDJ's Vuelta a Espana squad where he will aim to add to his 2013 stage win.

AG2R-La Mondiale team manager Vincent Lavenu explained that he sees Geniez as an important addition to his squad as both a leader and domestique for Bardet.

"Alexandre will not have a unique role in our roster. As a teammate he will have to serve a general purpose role during races with stages but he will also share leadership," said Lavenu. "He is a talented all-rounder with great time-trial skills. At 28 years old, he definitely reached maturity."

