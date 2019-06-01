Alaphilippe renews with Deceuninck-Quickstep for two more years

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attends a press conference on April 19 ahead of the Amstel Gold Race race in Lanaken (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe announced on Saturday he has renewed with Patrick Lefevere's Deceuninck-Quickstep squad for two more years in a post on Instagram.

"This is the team which gave me the chance to turn pro six years ago and where I feel at home. It’s my second family and I am very grateful for all the support I have received over the years as part of the amazing Wolfpack," Alaphilippe said in a press release.

The winner of Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and La Flèche Wallonne was one of the hottest riders at the end of his contract this season, and was rumored to be in negotiations with Total-Direct Energie.

"I had also other offers, but my priority was always to ink a new deal with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, because this squad has a unique spirit and winning mentality which make up for a perfect environment to develop. I’m happy I could sign this contract before the second part of the season, which I am ready to kick off at the Critérium du Dauphiné, next week," Alaphilippe said.

Lefevere was pleased to keep the rider who has racked up 27 victories for the team over the years. "Julian is part of our incredible family and signing a new contract with him was one of our top priorities. We took him aboard when he was very young as part of our policy to invest in the up-and-coming talents, which we carefully nurture to become great riders. Julian is one of these riders, but he’s more than just a champion – capable of winning a wide range of races – he is also a nice and charismatic person, and we are extremely happy that he’ll continue to sport the team colours over the next two seasons, when we hope to enjoy many other beautiful and memorable victories together."

Last month, Lefevere said he hoped he could keep Alaphilippe, telling Cyclingnews he sent an offer to the Frenchman's agent. "I don’t know if he will stay, but of course I hope it. It’s all about money," Lefevere said at the time.

Alaphilippe has been one of the cornerstones of the Belgian squad's Classics team, taking wins in the 2018 Flèche Wallonne and Clasica San Sebastian in addition to this year's victories, and a podium in Il Lombardia in 2017. The 26-year-old has been with Lefevere since turning professional in 2014.