AG2R-La Mondiale re-signs Riblon through 2016

Tour de France stage winner Christophe Riblon has extended his contract with the AG2R-La Mondiale team until 2016, the French squad has announced.

Riblon won alone at Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France after dramatically catching and dropping Tejay van Garderen (BMC) after the double ascent of the Alpine climb.

Riblon also won the stage to the Passo Pordoi at the Tour of Poland and finished third overall, assuring AG2R-La Mondiale further precious UCI WorldTour points.

The 32 year-old Frenchman joined Canadian rider Hugo Houle in extending his contract. The 23-year-old from Quebec joined Ag2r-La Mondiale this year after the demise of the Spidertech team.

“I’m very proud to wear during three additional years the colours of the Ag2r-La Mondiale team," Riblon said in the official announcement from the French team.

"I want to thank Vincent Lavenu and our sponsors who trust me for nine years and who are still present at my side. I want to build on the great results I obtained this summer and to pay the team back for the trust they have shown. I know I’m able to obtain excellent results on World Tour one-week races. I also think to one day races as Milano-San Remo.”

Team manager Lavenu described Riblon as and essential part of the Ag2r-La Mondiale team.

“I’m pleased to have reached an agreement with Christophe. He not only accomplished an amazing feat this year but he is also an essential and an important rider in our team. He has a long story with us. He always defended the colors of the Ag2r-La Mondiale team with enthusiasm and honor and this agreement is natural.”

Ag2r-La Mondiale has also signed Damien Gaudin and Sebastien Turgot from Team Europcar and Patrick Gretsch from Argos-Shimano for 2014.