AFLD to snub UCI at Paris-Nice

2009 Paris-Nice champion Luis León Sánchez is a favourite for the 2010 edition. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The French anti-doping agency AFLD will not cooperate with the International Cycling Union at next week's Paris-Nice and will turn over any doping-related information it might have to local judicial authorities, instead of the UCI.

Related Articles AFLD wants WADA to override blocking of tests

In a statement issued on Friday, the AFLD critcised the UCI for refusing to work with the French agency. “The AFLD questions the motivation of the UCI to control the Paris-Nice race which takes place in the heart of France and mobilises large public resources,” it said.

The UCI has always claimed that it is responsible for doping controls at Paris-Nice because it is an international race.

The AFLD said it could give information about possible doping suspects to local authorities, who under French law, could ask police to raid team hotels or cars. In addition, the AFLD said that it would ask the World Anti-Doping Agency “to initiate an in-depth discussion on the difference of approach in the fight against doping between national and some international federations.”