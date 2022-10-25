Aevolo's Jared Scott signs two-year deal with Italian ProTeam

Young US rider Jared Scott (Aevolo) has made the leap to the European peloton and signed with Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizanè, the Italian team confirmed on Tuesday. With a two-year deal through 2024, Scott is the only North American rider on the squad for next season.

Bardiani, which recently announced it planned to continue as a ProTeam through 2027 with the support of new title sponsor Green Project Agency, recently added six young Italian riders to its roster, including 18-year-old Trofeo Buffoni winner Matteo Scalco.

”I am very excited to join this team, there have been several developments and improvements taking place ahead of the new season, and there is a lot of work and dedication behind it,” Scott said in a team statement. “I am very excited to be here and ready to prove my worth.”

Riding for Team USA at Tour de l’Avenir in August, Scott crashed in a mass pileup on stage 1 and withdrew with a broken wrist. The injury required two surgeries and ended his season earlier than expected after a solid start.

“Not how I wanted to end my 2022 season. Bummed to crash out on stage 1 of tour de l’avenir with a broken wrist. I was on the form of my life looking to finish the year out strong, but sometimes that’s just how it goes,” Scott posted to social media.

The Colorado native started the year with third place on the opening stage of South Aegean Tour, then had another podium on stage 1 at the International Tour of Rhodes en route to eighth overall. On a US swing in late spring for Aevolo, he won the final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic and finished eighth overall at Tour of the Gila, where he also captured the best young rider classification.

He took the silver medal in the time trial at the U23 US Nationals in Roanoke, Virginia, coming off a learning process at US Pro Road Nationals where he was the top finisher for the development squad in the road race, top 25, and time trial, 11th, the day before his 20th birthday.

“A bit bummed to not crack the top 10 but I’m happy with how my TTs have improved this year,” Scott said in Knoxville, finishing one second out of the top 10. “I’m pretty happy with my ride. I knew a lot of people were fading on the last lap because of the heat, so I made sure to pace it well early on.”

Green Team-Bardiani Team Manager Roberto Reverberi had confidence in the young US rider, who had impressed at the U23 and elite levels this summer.

“Given Jared’s results so far in national races, we can only hope for a positive future for this young man who will juggle [U23] and professional races from next year,” Reverberi added.

Scott’s departure from Aevolo coincides with teammate Cooper Johnson, the US U23 road race champion, who moves to Hagens Berman Axeon for 2023.