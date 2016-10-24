Abu Dhabi Tour stage 4 highlights - Video

Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour)

For the majority of the peloton, Stage 4 of the Abu Dhabi Tour was the final day of racing for the 2016 season but the riders weren't taking it easy on the Yas Marina F1 circuit. The speed might not have been as high as what Lewis Hamilton and co can push around the 21-corner, 5.554km long track and the crowds weren't as numerous but the riders nevertheless made the most of the twilight race with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) taking a trademark sprint win.

Tanel Kangert safely negotiated the course with his Astana team looking after him and sending Vincenzo Nibali off on a high as the Italian moves to Bahrain-Merida from 2017. Nico Roche (Team Sky) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) also held on their podium positions.

For Tinkoff, the stage was the last of the team's existence with the riders and staff enjoying one final outing.

Go inside the peloton with Velon and enjoy the final sprint in the thick of the action.