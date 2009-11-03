A new Revolution takes shape

Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) on the podium with the gold medal after he won the men's 4000m individual pursuit. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Just days after hosting the first round of the UCI Track World Cup, Manchester is preparing for the opening night of the Revolution Series. The popular track series will begin on November 14, with a host of Team Sky stars headlining the proceedings.

Geraint Thomas, Steve Cummings, Ian Stannard and Peter Kennaugh will all be in action in Manchester, the programme for which features plenty of endurance events. The new Championship format means the Sky riders will be go head-to-head, racing for their own Revolution teams.

The riders will battle it out in several Championship races, including a 15km points race and a 1km Madison time trial, a Revolution favourite. The race programme will also include a motor-paced scratch race and an Italian pursuit.

Former Team Barloworld rider Geraint Thomas, in blistering form after a record-breaking pursuit performance at the World Cup this weekend, will be among the favourites to help gain maximum points for his team, the Rollers.

“I’m really excited about this season’s Revolution, especially with the new team format,” said Thomas. “I’m feeling great after the weekend and can’t wait to take on the other Sky boys on the track. The competition is going to be fierce! I just hope I can keep up my good form for Chris [Newton] and make the Rollers the team to beat.”

Another Sky recruit expected to make waves at Revolution this year is Pete Kennaugh, who was Future Stars champion in the third Revolution series. Last year, this up-and-coming track star caused real problems for his senior counterparts with some excellent performances that belied his tender age of 19. He put in a storming performance in the points race when he lapped the field, and Kennaugh is hoping he can cause a few upsets again this winter.

"I can't wait to get back on the track for Revolution,” said Kennaugh. “I've really enjoyed it in the past and it’s going to be great racing against the other teams this year. I think there'll be a lot of rivalry throughout the series. I'm also really happy to have Jamie Staff as a captain, as he has so much experience to offer the team."

Full details of the Revolution series can be found at: www.cyclingrevolution.com.