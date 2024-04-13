'A feeling of unfinished business' - Biniam Girmay set for Giro d'Italia return

By Barry Ryan
published

Intermarché-Wanty confirm Eritrean will ride corsa rosa two years on from historic stage victory

Biniam Girmay
Biniam Girmay claims stage victory in Jesi on the 2022 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay will return to the Giro d’Italia next month, his Intermarché-Wanty team announced on Saturday. The Eritrean made history at the race two years ago when he became the first rider from sub-Saharan Africa to win a stage at a Grand Tour.

Girmay claimed a fine sprint victory ahead of Mathieu van der Poel in Jesi on stage 10, though he was unable to start the following day after being struck in the eye by a prosecco cork during the podium ceremony.

