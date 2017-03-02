A catastrophic day for Team Sky - Podcast
Is Dave Brailsford’s position untenable?
Matt Lawton from the Daily Mail and The Times’ Jeremy Whittle join Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson to dissect and analyse another dramatic day at the Department of Culture Media and Sport’s (DCMS) anti-doping committee.
Wednesday saw Simon Cope give evidence in front of members of parliament, with the former British Cycling employee reaffirming that he was unaware of the contents of the medical package that he transported from the UK to Team Sky at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné in France.
The Jiffy bag, it has been claimed by Team Sky, contained Fluimicil. However, UKAD chief executive, Nicole Sapstead later told the committee that neither Sky nor British Cycling could back up their story with sufficient paperwork.
Sapstead gave a damning overview of Dr Richard Freeman’s inability to keep medical records, while Damian Collins MP, the chair of the committee, told Cyclingnews that British Cycling and Team Sky were now in a ‘terrible position’ regarding their credibility.
We pick apart the hearing and discuss the possible fallout and the central question - where does this leave Dave Brailsford?
Listen to the podcast above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
