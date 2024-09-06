'A big loss' - Remco Evenepoel laments the absence of Wout van Aert at World Championships

Belgians will ride without key rider as Evenepoel describes himself as 'a bit empty' in the final races of the season

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) described Wout van Aert’s season-ending injury at the Vuelta a España as “a big loss” for Belgium ahead of the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich later this month.

Van Aert crashed heavily on a descent during stage 16 of the Spanish Grand Tour and was forced to abandon the race. Visma-Lease a Bike later confirmed that the 29-year-old would not race again in 2024.

