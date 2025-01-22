A battle of seconds or a blow-out? Tour Down Under opportunists hedge their bets ahead stage 3 challenge

Georg Zimmermann and Patrick Konrad move into top 5 in GC after fighting for intermediate bonus seconds on stage 2

TANUNDA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 22 Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Lidl Trek competes in the breakaway during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 1288km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m UCIWT on January 22 2025 in Tanunda Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Patrick Konrad and Georg Zimmermann went on the attack on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winning margin at the Tour Down Under has almost always been a matter of seconds but will that be the case in 2025? 

A newly designed stage 3 from Norwood to Uraidla could be a game-changer, but riders were still battling for bonus seconds on stage 2 in Tanunda.

