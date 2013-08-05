50 stagiaires secure places with professional teams

Julien Taramarcaz (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

50 young riders will get a taste of life as a professional in the final months of the 2013 season after the UCI confirmed the names of the riders registered as stagiaires riders with the UCI WorldTour and Professional Continental teams.

UCI rules allow the teams to register up to three riders as stagiaires and include them in their race line-ups. Not all of the WorldTour teams pick stagiaire riders; some prefer to sign riders to full professional contracts and let them debut at the start of the new season.

However with some teams struggling to fill their race rosters after a long season, a stagiaire place can give a young rider a chance to shine and perhaps secure a place in the professional peloton for 2014.

Riders often come from the professional teams' development squads. For example the BMC team has given places to mountain biker Julien Taramarcaz, Silvan Dillier and Jakub Novak.

Cannondale has given a place to Nicolo' Martinello, the son of former sprinter Silvio Martinello, while the Cofidis team has given a chance to Ireland's Philip Lavery and Merhawi Kudus of Eritrea has secured a place with Bretagne Seché.

WorldTour team stagiaires:

Ag2rLa Mondiale

Fréderic Brun (Fra)

Gabriel Chavanne (Sui)

Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra)

BMC

Silvan Dillier (Sui)

Jakub Novak (Cze)

Julien Taramarcaz (Sui)

Cannondale

Nicolò Martinello (Ita)

Davide Villella (Ita)

FDJ

Alexis Guerin (Fra)

Olivier Le Gac (Fra)

Benoit Poitevin (Fra)

Katusha

Mikhail Antonov (Rus)

Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)

Maksin Razumov (Rus)

Lampre-Merida

Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)

Enea Cambianica (Sui)

Valerio Conti (Ita)

Lotto Belisol

Stig Broeckx (Bel)

Jorne Carolus (Bel)

Orica GreenEdge

Damien Howson (Aus)

Jiyong Kang (Kor)

Argos Shimano

Nikodemus Holler (Ger)

Quentin Jauregui (Fra)

Michael Olsson (Swe)

Saxo-Tinkoff

Jesper Hansen (Den)

Pawel Poljanski (Pol)

Professional Continental teams

Accent Jobs

Stefano Nardelli (Ita)

Lander Seynaeve (Bel)

Champion System

Fu Shiu Cheung (Hong Kong)

Gregory Obando Brenes (Costa Rica)

Dion Smith (New Zealand)

Caja Rural

Rubén Martínez (Spa)

Diego Rubio (Spa)

Ibai Salas (Spa)

Bretagne Seché

Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea)

Fabrice Seigneur (Fra)

Cofidis

Philip Lavery (Irl)

Clément Venturini (Fra)

Louis Verhelst (Bel)

Androni Giocattoli

Andrea Zordan (Ita)

Bardiani Valvole CSF

Nicola Ruffoni (Ita)

Vini Fantini Selle Italia

Airan Fernández (Spa)

Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)

Luca Sterbini (Ita)

Rusvelo

Mikhail Akimov (Rus)

Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)

Alexander Foliforov (Rus)

Sojasun

Julien Guay (Fra)

Guillaume Martin (Fra)

Maxime Renault (Fra)



