50 stagiaires secure places with professional teams
Young riders get a chance to ride with the professionals
50 young riders will get a taste of life as a professional in the final months of the 2013 season after the UCI confirmed the names of the riders registered as stagiaires riders with the UCI WorldTour and Professional Continental teams.
UCI rules allow the teams to register up to three riders as stagiaires and include them in their race line-ups. Not all of the WorldTour teams pick stagiaire riders; some prefer to sign riders to full professional contracts and let them debut at the start of the new season.
However with some teams struggling to fill their race rosters after a long season, a stagiaire place can give a young rider a chance to shine and perhaps secure a place in the professional peloton for 2014.
Riders often come from the professional teams' development squads. For example the BMC team has given places to mountain biker Julien Taramarcaz, Silvan Dillier and Jakub Novak.
Cannondale has given a place to Nicolo' Martinello, the son of former sprinter Silvio Martinello, while the Cofidis team has given a chance to Ireland's Philip Lavery and Merhawi Kudus of Eritrea has secured a place with Bretagne Seché.
WorldTour team stagiaires:
Ag2rLa Mondiale
Fréderic Brun (Fra)
Gabriel Chavanne (Sui)
Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra)
BMC
Silvan Dillier (Sui)
Jakub Novak (Cze)
Julien Taramarcaz (Sui)
Cannondale
Nicolò Martinello (Ita)
Davide Villella (Ita)
FDJ
Alexis Guerin (Fra)
Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
Benoit Poitevin (Fra)
Katusha
Mikhail Antonov (Rus)
Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
Maksin Razumov (Rus)
Lampre-Merida
Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
Enea Cambianica (Sui)
Valerio Conti (Ita)
Lotto Belisol
Stig Broeckx (Bel)
Jorne Carolus (Bel)
Orica GreenEdge
Damien Howson (Aus)
Jiyong Kang (Kor)
Argos Shimano
Nikodemus Holler (Ger)
Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
Michael Olsson (Swe)
Saxo-Tinkoff
Jesper Hansen (Den)
Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
Professional Continental teams
Accent Jobs
Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
Lander Seynaeve (Bel)
Champion System
Fu Shiu Cheung (Hong Kong)
Gregory Obando Brenes (Costa Rica)
Dion Smith (New Zealand)
Caja Rural
Rubén Martínez (Spa)
Diego Rubio (Spa)
Ibai Salas (Spa)
Bretagne Seché
Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea)
Fabrice Seigneur (Fra)
Cofidis
Philip Lavery (Irl)
Clément Venturini (Fra)
Louis Verhelst (Bel)
Androni Giocattoli
Andrea Zordan (Ita)
Bardiani Valvole CSF
Nicola Ruffoni (Ita)
Vini Fantini Selle Italia
Airan Fernández (Spa)
Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)
Luca Sterbini (Ita)
Rusvelo
Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)
Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
Sojasun
Julien Guay (Fra)
Guillaume Martin (Fra)
Maxime Renault (Fra)
