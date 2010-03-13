25 teams for the 2010 Paris-Roubaix
Astana, Footon-Servetto not included
A list of 25 teams for the upcoming 108th running of Paris-Roubaix has been announced by the Amaury Sport Organisation today.
Included on the list were 14 of the 16 teams which, under the 2008 agreement between the ASO and UCI, are given automatic invitations to events such as Paris-Roubaix which fall under the Historic classification.
AG2R La Mondiale, Bbox Bouygues Telecom, Caisse d'Epargne, Cofidis, HTC-Columbia, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Francaise des Jeux, Lampre-Farnese Vini, Liquigas-Doimo, Milram, Omega Pharma, Quick Step, Rabobank and Saxo Bank are all covered by the accord and make up part of the 25 teams for this year's Paris-Roubaix.
Not included on the list are the Astana and Footon-Servetto teams.
Added to the peloton for the 'Hell of the North' as wild cards are Italian teams Acqua e Sapone and Androni Giocattoli, the Swiss/American BMC team of perennial conteder George Hincapie and Cervélo TestTeam, which last year put Thor Hushovd on the podium.
American team Garmin-Transitions will be at the start, as will last year's runner up Filippo Pozzato and his Katusha squad. Team Sky and 2007 runner-up Juan Antonio Flecha were given the nod as well.
Gert Steegmans can continue his Paris-Roubaix dream as his RadioShack team has secured an invitation, as has Saur-Sojasun, Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil.
Paris-Roubaix takes place on Sunday, April 11.
Teams for Paris-Roubaix
AG2R La Mondiale
Bbox Bouygues Telecom
Caisse d'Epargne
Cofidis
HTC-Columbia
Euskaltel-Euskadi
Francaise des Jeux
Lampre-Farnese Vini
Liquigas-Doimo
Milram
Omega Pharma
Quick Step
Rabobank
Saxo Bank
Wild cards
Acqua e Sapone
Androni Giocattoli
BMC
Cervélo TestTeam
Garmin-Transitions
Katusha
RadioShack
Saur-Sojasun
Skil-Shimano
Sky
Vacansoleil
