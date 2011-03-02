24 and 12 Hours of Exposure to host European Solo Championships

Image 1 of 6 Race leaders at the 24 Hours of Exposure. (Image credit: Joolze Dymond) Image 2 of 6 The start of the 24 Hours of Exposure (Image credit: Joolze Dymond) Image 3 of 6 Racers sign in at the 24 hours of Exposure (Image credit: Joolze Dymond) Image 4 of 6 Local culture on the border with Scotland (Image credit: Joolze Dymond) Image 5 of 6 The trophies will go to the winners of the 24 Hours of Exposure (Image credit: Joolze Dymond) Image 6 of 6 Winners jerseys for the 24 and 12 Hours of Exposure (Image credit: Joolze Dymond)

The village of Newcastleton on the Scottish Border hosted the first 24 Hours of Exposure, the United Kingdom's 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Championships in 2010. This year, the race - set for May 7 - is adding a 12-hour version, and both the 12 and 24-hour events will double as the European 12 and 24-hour Solo Mountain Bike Championships.

Racers will compete on a 16km, all-weather course using the Newcastleton 7Stanes trails. As the only European 12 and 24-hour race only for solo competitors, the event will provide light charging stations, neutral mechanical support, bike washing facilities, energy drinks, trackside camping and other amenities particularly helpful for solo endurance racers.

Four categories will be run: open men, open women, veteran men and veteran women. The winner of each category will receive the European Champion's jersey. The best singlespeeder and rookie will also be awarded jerseys.

The race is open to all mountain bike riders, including experienced endurance riders and riders taking their first step into endurance racing.

For more information about the race, visit www.24hoursolo.co.uk.