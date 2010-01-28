22 teams invited to Paris-Nice

Luis León Sánchez and Alberto Contador congratulated each other before a stage of the 2009 Paris-Nice, where they battled each other. (Image credit: AFP)

Twenty two teams have been invited to start the 2010 edition of Paris-Nice on March 7 in Montfort l'Amaury. Seven stages will then take the the riders to the finish in Nice on March 14.

Astana is one of the invited teams which means that Alberto Contador, winner of the 2009 Tour de France, will have the opportunity to erase his bad memories of last year's Paris-Nice. Contador won the opening stage time trial and a later stage in the mountains, where he took over the GC lead. However, on the penultimate stage, he bonked and lost the overall to Luis León Sánchez.

Quick Step could line up Sylvain Chavanel, who won stage three and finished second overall in 2009. Last year, the Frenchman won the points jersey, too.

The BMC, Milram and Footon-Servetto teams are not included among the starting teams.

John Lelangue, the chief directeur sportif of BMC clarified to Cyclingnews that BMC had not sought an invitation to Paris-Nice. World Champion Cadel Evans, seeking to preview stages of the Giro d'Italia, preferred to race the Monte Paschi Eroica and Tirreno-Adriatico, which overlaps with Paris-Nice.

"We were not surprised not to be selected because we never put in a candidature for Paris-Nice to ASO," said Lelangue. "I had a discussion with Christian Prudhomme regarding our decision to field one strong team to Tirreno-Adriatico instead of two teams, and he understood our position."

Teams for 2010 Paris-Nice

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

Caisse d’Epargne

Cervelo Test Team

Cofidis, le Crédit en ligne

Euskaltel - Euskadi

Française des Jeux

Garmin-Transitions

Katusha Team

Lampre-Farnese Vini

Liquigas-Doimo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Quick Step

Rabobank

Saur-Sojasun

Skil-Shimano

Team HTC-Columbia

Team Radio Shack

Team Saxo Bank

Team Sky

Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team