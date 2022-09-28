2023 Giro d’Italia to start in Abruzzo with 18km bike path time trial

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: RCS Sport ) (Image credit: RCS Sport ) (Image credit: RCS Sport ) (Image credit: RCS Sport )

The 2023 Giro d’Italia will start in the Abruzzo region of Italy on the central Adriatic coast, with a 18.4km opening time trial largely on a spectacular coastal bike path, followed by a sprint stage to San Salvo. The Corsa Rosa will then return to Abruzzo on stage 7 for a 2135-metre high mountain finish at Campo Imperatore in the shadow of the spectacular Gran Sasso.

Next year's Giro will start on Saturday, May 6 and end three weeks later on Sunday, May 28.

It is the second time Abruzzo that will host the Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza. In 2001, Rik Verbrugghe won a prologue time trial to Pescara.

The opening 18.4km time trial stage will follow a long section of the Via Verde-Costa dei Trabocchi bike path that has been created from a former railway line that follows the Adriatic coast line.

The Italian Grand Tour is expected to include 60km of time trials and so perhaps tempt new world champion and Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel to target the Giro in 2023 instead of making his Tour de France debut.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2022 Giro, snatching the maglia rosa from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on the final mountain stage and then defending the jersey in the Verona time trial.

The first week of the Giro will visit the south of Itay, with the second and third weeks expected to be in the north, with a final mountain time trial on the steep climb of Monte Lussari.

The race was set to finish in Trieste, perhaps in the hope of tempting Tadej Pogačar to ride, but reports of a late offer from the capital could see the riders instead make the long transfer to Rome for a finish around the Eternal City.

Organisers RCS Sport will reveal the full route of the 2023 Giro on October 17 in Milan.