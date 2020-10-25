2020 Vuelta a España stage 6 highlights - Video

A chilly, rainy Sunday across 146.4 kilometres of racing that started in Biescas and led to another summit finish at the 2020 Vuelta a España, with Ion Izagirre (Astana) securing a significant stage victory from the breakaway. He made his move on the final climb after an earlier attack by his brother and teammate Gorka. It was his first-ever win at the Vuelta, and now gives him career stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked on the final climb as well and gained 43 seconds on GC leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), moving the Ecuadorian from third overall into the leader's red jersey.

It was the first time in the opening week of the Vuelta that Roglič showed signs of any weakness, which was evident on the final climb of the Formigal. Gaining time with Carapaz was Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), who is now second in the GC just 18 seconds back. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) fought to hold the final podium position in third at 20 seconds.

