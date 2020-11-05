2020 Vuelta a España stage 15 highlights - Video

After 230 kilometres of racing and battling cold, rain and wind, Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a final kick to the line of stage 15 at the Vuelta a España.

From the heavily-reduced peloton, only a few would survive to battle over the uphill, final kilometre. Philipsen, just 22 years old, surged from a small group with 150 metres to go and crossed the line one-half a bike length ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who settled for second. Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took third place.

The longest day of this year's Vuelta also had five category 5 climbs for more than 4,000 metres of elevation gain. But distance and climbing aside, organisers ruled that timings for the general classification would be taken with 3km to go, for rider safety due to wet conditions and an apparent oil slick on the road in the last kilometres.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) retained his overall lead and the gaps at the top of the GC remained unchanged with three stages remaining.

