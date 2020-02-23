2020 UAE Tour stage 1 highlights - Video

Stage 1 of the UAE Tour was a day for the sprinters to test themselves against a who's who list of WorldTour fast men and one rider rose above them all: Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe). The German powered to the finish ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Ackermann will wear the red leader's jersey heading into stage 2 but is likely to give it up to one of the many top climbers competing in the UAE Tour when the stage finishes on the sharp climb to Hatta Dam.

Tune in to Cyclingnews for full live coverage of stage 2 on Monday.