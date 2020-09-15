2020 Tour de France stage 16 highlights - Video

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a solo victory during stage 16 at the Tour de France at Villard-de-Lans, the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career. The 24-year-old attacked his breakaway companions with 20km to go to take the win ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ).

It was the first day back following the second rest day at the Tour de France and it wasn't an easy start as the peloton returned to a challenging 164km race between La Tour-du-Pin and Villard-de-Lans that included five classified climbs.

The early breakaway included 15 riders with Kamna, Carapaz and Reichenbach along with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep). The maximum time gap was 10 minutes with Kamna eventually jumping away from his rivals on the penultimate climb; Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte, with 20km to go and finishing 1:27 ahead of Carapaz.

The GC group raced in some 16 minutes later with Miguel Ángel López (Astana) over the line first ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and yellow jersey Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).