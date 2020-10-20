2020 Giro d'Italia stage 16 highlights - Video

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) was the strongest of the day's decisive 28-rider breakaway attacking over the Monte di Ragogna and again on the finale steep ascent to take the Giro d'Italia's stage 16 win in San Daniele del Friuli.

Tratnik's late-race breakaway companion Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) was forced to settle for second place, while Enrico Battaglin (also Bahrain McLaren) took the chase-group sprint for third place.

Deceuninck-QuickStep allowed a 28-rider breakaway to gain upwards of 15 minutes on the main field, but that didn't stop maglia rosa João Almeida from attacking to gain a handful of seconds on his GC rivals in the final kilometre.

The Portuguese rider jumped on the steep finishing climb and crossed the line with a small gap, extending his lead to 17 seconds over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and 2:58 over Jai Hindley (Sunweb).

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 16 highlights above.