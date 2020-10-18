2020 Giro d'Italia stage 15 highlights - Video

It was a dramatic stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia that saw Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) claim his first-ever Grand Tour victory atop Piancavallo.

Perhaps even more exciting was the race for the overall classification which saw Joåo Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) distanced on the final climb but just barely hold onto the maglia rosa by 15 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb).

A 12-rider breakaway cleared the field early on but all except Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) were caught at the base of the final climb. Dennis, who attacked his companions over the penultimate climb, Forcella di Pala Barzana, pushed on alone until he, too, was caught partway up the final climb to Piancavallo.

The GC battle saw Sunweb control the race on the climb with Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman, followed by Geoghegan Hart, and the trio distancing themselves from the other overall contenders.

Geoghegan Hart got the better of the two Sunweb riders, and sprinted across the line with the stage win, but Kelderman is now only 15 seconds away from the maglia rosa.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 15 highlights above.