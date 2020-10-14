2020 Giro d'Italia stage 11 highlights - Video

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) secured his fourth stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. The French champion out-sprinted Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alvaro Jose Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the conclusion of stage 11 in Rimini.

The day's breakaway included Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco and Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM), but their four-minute lead was slashed in half on the roads to Rimini along the Adriatic coast.

Armee was the last breakaway rider caught inside the final 7 kilometres as Groupama-FDJ supported Démare to another stage win.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintained his 34-second general classification lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 43 seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) as the race heads to Cesenatico, Marco Pantani's hometown, for stage 12 on Thursday.

