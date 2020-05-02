2020 European Championships search for new venue

The 2020 UEC Road Cycling European Championships have been postponed until a new venue has been found, organisers have confirmed. The event was scheduled to be held in Trento, Italy from September 9-13 but owing to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic a number of races in Europe have either been forced to find new dates or cancel their 2020 plans.



The organisers of the 2020 UEC Road Cycling European Championship are still hopeful of finding a new location for this year’s event and have indicated that the 2021 edition will take place in Trento.

“Having acknowledged the consequences of the pandemic outbreak in the last few weeks we are pleased with an outcome that satisfies everybody, and puts us in the position to set up the event at its best, and produce the greatest redemption from both the technical and the promotional sides,” Trentino marketing CEO Maurizio Rossini said in a press release.



Talks are ongoing over the 2021 dates with the likely scenario that the Championships will take place in the first half of September next year.

“We have reached the wisest decision with the full consent by the City of Trento and all the local institutions,” Elda Verones from Trento tourism board said.



“Given how the Coronavirus is affecting the economics, we can look forward to the next year’s event as a great opportunity to gather people and share our common thrive for upturn once the emergency will be finally over.”

Elia Viviani won the men's road race in 2019 with Amy Pieters winning the women's event.