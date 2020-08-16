2020 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 highlights - Video

The final day at the Critérium du Dauphiné was full of suspense as overnight race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was forced to abandoned ahead of stage 5 due to injuries sustain in a crash the previous day while Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) went on to secure the overall victory after constant attacks in the Alpine climbs around Megeve.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) emerged strongest on the stage to win the 153.5km race from Megeve to Megeve. The American was part of a select group to emerge on the final climb and then attacked with a few kilometres remaining and soloed to the stage win.

Martinez finished 27 seconds behind Kuss in Megeve and it was enough to secure him the winner's yellow jersey ahead of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

The Frenchman started the day as the virtual leader after Roglič was forced to abandon, however, he couldn't pull back Martinez in the late mountain chase, finishing 1:02 behind Kuss and 29 seconds behind overall winner Martinez.

