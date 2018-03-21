2018 Tucson Bicycle Classic - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Team Silber was in a good position at the start of the Circuit Race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 17 The Time Trial was held in perfect weather on the McCain Loop in Tucson Mountain Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 17 The Pro Women on a long descent towards the end of a lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 17 The Pro Men descend the Speedway Rd. section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 17 Yellow jersey rider Alec Cowan was attentive to all the moves during the circuit race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 17 GC leader Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Racing) having a laugh with an H&R rider before the start of the circuit race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 17 Brenda Santoyo (Swapit Agolico) and Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing) successfully held off the charging pack, with Gilgen taking the win at the line of the road race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 17 Copper mines scarred the landscape along the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 17 Term Silber keeping the breakaway close (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 17 Hagens Berman-Supermint controlled the chase in the women's road race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 17 A four-person breakaway descending in the women's road race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 17 Hagens Berman-Supermint brought a big team to the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 17 Ashley Barson (Rise Racing) has put a lot of miles on these roads this winter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 17 Anet Barrera (Swapit Agolico) riding to an 11th place finish in the time trial (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 17 Paola Munoz (Swapit Agolico) riding a flat section of the time trial (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 17 Veronique Bilodeu (Dejardins Ford) starting her time trial (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 17 A two-man breakaway included Silber and H&R Block (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The 2018 Tucson Bicycle Classic, one of the key warm-up races for the North Americans, went off last weekend in perfect conditions. After three stages - a 3.2 mile time trial, a road race, and a circuit race - Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber) and Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint) emerged victorious.

Thanks to the presence of a strong team, Luebke was able to hold the race lead after all three stages, the 11-second lead she gained in the time trial went out to 17 seconds over Brenda Santoyo (Swapit Angolico) by the end. Marie Soleil Blais (Independent) finished third.

In the men's race, the Silber squad dominated, taking the top three spots in the time trial. In the road race, Zukowsky slipped 10 seconds back in the bunch sprint, giving up the jersey to teammate Alec Cowan.

But on the final stage, Zukowsky escaped with two other riders and the move stuck. The trio gained 1:44 on the peloton, giving Zukowsky the win by nine seconds over Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle). Marc Antoine Nadon (H&R Block), who won the final stage, finished in third place.