2018 Tucson Bicycle Classic - Gallery

The 2018 Tucson Bicycle Classic, one of the key warm-up races for the North Americans, went off last weekend in perfect conditions. After three stages - a 3.2 mile time trial, a road race, and a circuit race - Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber) and Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint) emerged victorious.
Thanks to the presence of a strong team, Luebke was able to hold the race lead after all three stages, the 11-second lead she gained in the time trial went out to 17 seconds over Brenda Santoyo (Swapit Angolico) by the end. Marie Soleil Blais (Independent) finished third.
In the men's race, the Silber squad dominated, taking the top three spots in the time trial. In the road race, Zukowsky slipped 10 seconds back in the bunch sprint, giving up the jersey to teammate Alec Cowan.
But on the final stage, Zukowsky escaped with two other riders and the move stuck. The trio gained 1:44 on the peloton, giving Zukowsky the win by nine seconds over Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle). Marc Antoine Nadon (H&R Block), who won the final stage, finished in third place.
